Stephen Baldwin Asks for 'A Little Prayer' for Daughter Hailey & Husband Justin Bieber

Stephen Baldwin is sparking some concerns about daughter Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber.

On Monday (February 26), the 57-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story to publicly ask for “prayers” for the 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old “Peaches” singer.

Keep reading to find out more…On his Story, Stephen re-shared a video from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, of Justin playing the guitar and singing along to “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship.

Along with the video of Justin performing, Victor wrote, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

In the caption of the post, Victor wrote, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. [My wife] Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.

He continued, “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

Even though he shared the original post, Stephen didn’t offer any other context about what Hailey and Justin are going through. The couple also hasn’t spoken out recently about if anything’s going on.

The last time Hailey and Justin were spotted out together was early this month at the 2024 Super Bowl.