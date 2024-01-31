Why Kate Middleton's Kids Did Not Visit Her In the Hospital

Princess Catherine spent 13 days in the hospital for a planned abdominal surgery.

Her husband Prince William was photographed visiting her in the hospital, but their kids – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 – did not.

Now, royal biographer Ingrid Seward is speaking out and assessing why it’s believed that the royal kids did not visit their mom in the hospital while she was recovering.

“I don’t think she wanted to make more of a big thing of it than it already was. They’ll be rallying ’round in their own way and helping to look after her,” she shared with People.

“I’m sure she’s utterly exhausted, but she’ll recover well,” Ingrid added.

She was released from the hospital earlier this week, and the Palace released a statement explaining how she’s doing.