Prince William Photographed Leaving Kate Middleton's Hospital Amid Her Surgery Recovery

Prince William is seen driving his car away from a UK hospital after visiting his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) on Thursday (January 18) in London, England.

The 42-year-old royal was admitted to the hospital this week to have a planned abdominal surgery.

The surgery was successful, and she’ll now be in the hospital for 10-14 days as she recovers.

A lengthy statement was released by the Palace, and they did not specify why the Princess had to have this surgery. They did mention that she would be sidelined from royal engagements until Easter.

You can read the full statement from the Palace about Kate Middleton‘s surgery right here.

Prince William is said to have postponed some of his royal engagements as well to be with his wife.

The couple are parents to three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.