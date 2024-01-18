'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 - 11 Stars Returning to Cast!

So Help Me Todd is hitting our TV screens again in February!

The hit CBS TV series will officially return for its second season on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 9 p.m.

The show, which first debuted in 2022, follows a talented P.I. agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his mother, who is reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

And we already know who is likely returning for Season 2.

Click through to see who is returning for So Help Me Todd Season 2, and watch the first teaser…