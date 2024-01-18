Top Stories
Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

Penelope Cruz Shares Rare Comments About Husband Javier Bardem & Their Children's Privacy

Taylor Swift Did Not Write 'Argylle,' Despite The Rumors (But She Did Inspire the Spy Movie in a Different Way!)

Sophie Turner Requests Judge to Dismiss 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas

Thu, 18 January 2024 at 10:20 am

Penelope Cruz Shares Rare Comments About Husband Javier Bardem & Their Children's Privacy, Explains Her Fear of Driving & Why She Doesn't Worry About Her Age

Penelope Cruz Shares Rare Comments About Husband Javier Bardem & Their Children's Privacy, Explains Her Fear of Driving & Why She Doesn't Worry About Her Age

Penelope Cruz is getting candid.

The 49-year-old Ferrari actress opened up in a cover story for Elle, out now.

During the conversation, she addressed her real fear of driving, her Ferrari role, separating art from real life, the privacy and protection of her husband and children, and the chatter about her agelessness.

Click through to find out what she had to say…

