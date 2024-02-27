Prince William Drops Out of Event for His Godfather Due to Personal Matters

Prince William has dropped out of a ceremony.

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales was set to honor his godfather King Constantine of Greece, but will no longer attend due to a personal matter, Kensington Palace said, via People.

He was set to do a reading at the service of Thanksgiving, which is taking place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Tuesday (February 27).

The personal matter is not related to the health of his father, King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, the outlet also notes.

His wife Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) is recovering from abdominal surgery at home in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

The palace didn’t detail whether his absence was due to Kate‘s recovery, but a palace source told People she “continues to be doing well.”

