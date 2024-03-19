Body Language Expert Examines Kate Middleton Farm Shop Video, Reveals What Is Apparent

Princess Catherine of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) was videoed doing some shopping with her husband Prince William at a farm shop over the weekend, and though the video has still raised red flags for some, a body language expert also took a look at it.

If you don’t know, the 42-year-old royal has been the subject of rumors ever since she took time away from the spotlight after an abdominal surgery, on top of a photo controversy that subsequently rocked the Internet.

Head inside for the body language expert’s analysis…

Body language expert Judi James spoke with the Daily Mail about the video after watching it and she shared the following: “Kate walks ahead of William, taking large enough strides to suggest no hint of any ongoing frailty.”

She continued, “While William keeps his face partially hidden under his cap and his head lowered, Kate’s body language here suggests a desire to be seen. This is quite extraordinary body language behavior for a leading royal out ‘incognito’ in public and it suggests a point is, quite naturally, being made in terms of reassuring fans and quashing all the toxic rumors.”

