Top Stories
Body Language Expert Examines Kate Middleton Farm Shop Video, Reveals What Is Apparent

Body Language Expert Examines Kate Middleton Farm Shop Video, Reveals What Is Apparent

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Disney+ Reveals Taylor Swift's Massive Viewership for 'Eras Tour' Movie Across First 3 Days

Disney+ Reveals Taylor Swift's Massive Viewership for 'Eras Tour' Movie Across First 3 Days

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

Tue, 19 March 2024 at 3:24 pm

The Richest 'Fast & Furious' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth (No. 1 Is Worth Over $800 Million!)

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Fast & Furious' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth (No. 1 Is Worth Over $800 Million!)

The Fast & Furious film franchise is a hit!

The 10th movie in the popular series, directed by Louis Leterrier, arrived in theaters in 2023 as the second-to-last film in the franchise, with the final installment Fast X Part 2 set to arrive in April 2025.

The movie features plenty of fan-favorites who’ve been featured throughout the series, as well as some A-list surprises as well.

The series of action films kicked off with the original in 2001, largely centered around street racing, heists, spies, and family, and has ballooned into short films, a TV series, toys, video games, and even live shows and attractions. Of course, many of the stars of the series have amassed a fortune!

We’ve gathered up the cast of Fast & Furious, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth. You might be surprised who came out on top!

Find out who are the richest stars of Fast & Furious franchise…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alan Ritchson, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Chris Bridges, Daniela Melchior, Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious, Fast X, Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Kurt Russell, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Movies, Nathalie Emmanuel, Net Worth, Rita Moreno, Scott Eastwood, Slideshow, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel