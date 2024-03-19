The Richest 'Fast & Furious' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth (No. 1 Is Worth Over $800 Million!)

The Fast & Furious film franchise is a hit!

The 10th movie in the popular series, directed by Louis Leterrier, arrived in theaters in 2023 as the second-to-last film in the franchise, with the final installment Fast X Part 2 set to arrive in April 2025.

The movie features plenty of fan-favorites who’ve been featured throughout the series, as well as some A-list surprises as well.

The series of action films kicked off with the original in 2001, largely centered around street racing, heists, spies, and family, and has ballooned into short films, a TV series, toys, video games, and even live shows and attractions. Of course, many of the stars of the series have amassed a fortune!

We’ve gathered up the cast of Fast & Furious, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth. You might be surprised who came out on top!

Find out who are the richest stars of Fast & Furious franchise…