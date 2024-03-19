Andy Cohen Fuels Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theory That It's Not Her in That Video Footage

Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) was reportedly seen on video for the first time in months over the weekend, but the footage does not have everyone convinced.

The 42-year-old royal has been rarely seen since she underwent surgery on her abdomen in mid-January 2024.

At the time of her surgery, the Palace said she would be unlikely to take part in any royal duties until at least Easter, which is on March 31 this year.

However, royalists and fans have been questioning why she hasn’t made any appearances. King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer, has been seen by the public several times since his diagnosis, fueling further speculation about the Princess’ absence.

More and more rumors about her whereabouts emerged after a family photo that was released in March 2024 was found to be doctored.

Keep reading to find out more…

Over the weekend, the Princess and her husband, Prince William, were reportedly seen together at a farm store near their home in Windsor, England. Video emerged of the couple together, but some believe this is not Kate in the video.

One person who thinks it’s a lookalike, and not Kate, is Andy Cohen.

Andy tweeted, “That ain’t Kate….” after the video emerged, and also ran a poll on his Instagram Story asking if fans thought it was Kate. At the time of this posting, 72% of people who voted said “no,” meaning, they don’t believe it’s Kate either.