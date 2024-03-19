Top Stories
Tue, 19 March 2024 at 11:29 am

35 Stars Who Regret Their TV & Movie Roles & The Real Reasons Why

35 Stars Who Regret Their TV & Movie Roles & The Real Reasons Why

Not every actor is a fan of their own projects.

Over the years, several stars revealed in interviews that they don’t love the movie and TV roles they took on in the past…even if those roles might be some of their most profitable and well-known works to date.

At times, the actors may have had doubts about their performances. Or, they had bad experiences with their co-stars or directors. And in other cases, they just decided that the script wasn’t all that good looking back. In any case, they’ve all since come out and said they don’t necessarily love their appearances in certain films and TV shows.

If you’re wondering about more creatives who don’t care for their own work, find out which musicians don’t like their own biggest songs.

Click through to see which actors reconsidered and regretted their roles years later…

Photos: Getty
