Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Reports emerged on Monday (March 18) that tennis player Aryna Sabalenka‘s boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov passed away at the age of 42.

Now, the Miami-Dade Police Department is revealing his apparent cause of death.

Keep reading to find out more…

The police shared with CNN that he passed from an “apparent suicide.”

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” the police told the news organization. “The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov … No foul play is suspected.”

According to various reports, Koltsov passed in Miami while traveling in the city for Sabalenka‘s upcoming match in the Miami Open. She was supposed to compete on Friday.

Koltsov was a former pro ice hockey player who played for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 to 2006 and the Belarus national team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics. His death was confirmed by Russian club Salavat Yulaev.

Our continued thoughts are with Konstantin Koltsov‘s loved ones during this time. RIP.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available to speak at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).