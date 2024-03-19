Tennis Player Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov Passes Away at 42

Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka is going through an unspeakable tragedy right now as her boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov has died at the age of 42.

Reports have stated that Koltsov died in Miami while traveling in the city for Sabalenka‘s upcoming match in the Miami Open. She was scheduled to play her first match on Friday.

Koltsov was a former pro ice hockey player who played for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 to 2006 and the Belarus national team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics. His death was confirmed by Russian club Salavat Yulaev.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away,” Salavat Yulaev said in a statement to Reuters.

The statement continued, “He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club. May he rest in peace.”

Our thoughts are with Konstantin Koltsov’s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars already in 2024.