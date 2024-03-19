Anne Hathaway Talks Being 'Pigeonholed' as an Actress, Explains Why She Wanted to Star in 'The Idea of You'

Anne Hathaway is getting real about which movies she chooses to star in!

The 41-year-old actress has cemented herself as a versatile performer. She has taken on comedic roles in The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada, while also opting for more dramatic pictures such as Les Misérables, for which she won an Oscar in 2013.

At the premiere of her new romance film The Idea of You, in which she plays a 40-year-old single mom who falls in love with the lead singer of a boy band, Anne reflected on what about the film appealed to her and what she looks for in a movie at this point in her career.

“For some reason, we talk about coming-of-age stories as being something that happens to you in the earliest part of your life, and I don’t know about you, but I feel like I keep blooming,” she said, per Vogue. “I don’t want to be pigeonholed and don’t want to be placed in a box of what type of films I have to be making because of my age, gender, and because I won an Oscar. I want to have fun, dammit!”

