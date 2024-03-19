Jake Gyllenhaal Addresses Possibility of Playing Batman in James Gunn's DC Universe

Jake Gyllenhaal has thoughts about playing Batman!

If you didn’t know, Jake was among the actors considered for the role in Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight trilogy, though the role eventually went to Christian Bale.

In a recent interview, Jake addressed the possibility of taking up the mantle as James Gunn‘s DC reboot kicks off.

“Oh, man. That’s a classic. It’s an honor,” the Nightcrawler star told Screen Rant. “It would be an honor always. Those types of things and those roles are classics.”

Ben Affleck most recently played Bruce Wayne in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. Robert Pattinson took on the role in Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, and will return in the sequel.

While Jake didn’t give a definitive answer, he certainly left the door open to one day put on the iconic Batsuit!

