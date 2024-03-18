Jake Gyllenhaal Got Staph Infection While Filming 'Road House' Fight Scenes

Jake Gyllenhaal is opening up about a serious infection he sustained on set of his new movie.

While promoting his upcoming movie Road House on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast with co-star Conor McGregor, the 43-year-old actor revealed that he got a staph infection after cutting his hand so badly while filming a fight scene.

Keep reading to find out more…“We’re fighting on the floor, fighting around tables, we’re fighting around glass,” Jake said while describing the scene.

Jake said that he “put my hand on the bar,” placing it onto “f–king straight glass,” resulting in a serious injury.

“I felt the glass going in my hand,” Jake recalled. “I remember the feeling [and] went, ‘That’s a lot of glass.’”

Because of the number of fight scenes and stunts in the movie, Jake said that the cast dealt with “stuff like that all the time,” including staph infections.

Staph infections are caused by bacteria coming into contact with open wounds and can result in skin rashes and swell, and sometimes they can become deadly if not treated, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Although the cut on Jake‘s hand was so severe, he still isn’t sure which of his many scrapes caused his staph infection.

“I thought it came from, remember that scene where you come with a piece of wood?” Jake asked Conor. “I grabbed your arm and I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I’m injured.’ But my whole arm swelled up. It ended up being staph.”

“Gratefully, I was really, really trying to take care of everything that we did and my body while we were doing it. I didn’t sustain any major injuries,” Jake added, noting that it was “a testament to the team I was working with.”

Road House will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting on Thursday, March 21 – watch the trailer here!