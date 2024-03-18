Top Stories
Mon, 18 March 2024 at 8:17 pm

'3 Body Problem' Star Alex Sharp Brings Photos of Missing Cast Members Eiza Gonzalez & Jovan Adepo to L.A. Premiere!

'3 Body Problem' Star Alex Sharp Brings Photos of Missing Cast Members Eiza Gonzalez & Jovan Adepo to L.A. Premiere!

The stars of the new Netflix series 3 Body Problem stepped out this weekend for the L.A. premiere and Alex Sharp found a way to include two actors who were missing.

Alex held up photos of Eiza Gonzalez and Jovan Adepo as he posed for the photographers on the red carpet on Sunday night (March 17) at NYA West in Los Angeles.

Cast members who did attended also included Benedict Wong, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Liam Cunningham, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, and Eve Ridley.

In 3 Body Problem, a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

All eight episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on March 21.

Head inside to check out photos of each of the cast members on the carpet…

Keep scrolling to see pics of each cast member on the carpet…

Photos: Getty
