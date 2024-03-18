HBO Orders Pilot from Rachel Sennott - Details Revealed!

Rachel Sennott has a new show in the works at HBO!

On Monday (March 18), it was announced that the network has ordered a half-hour pilot starring, written and executive produced by the 28-year-old actress and comedian.

Keep reading to find out more…In the untitled project, a “codependent friend group reunites, navigating how the time apart, ambition and new relationships have changed them,” Deadline reports.

Barry alums Emma Barrie and Aida Rodgers will also executive produce the show alongside Rachel.

Rachel most recently starred alongside Ayo Edebiri in the raunchy comedy Bottoms, which she co-wrote with director Emma Seligman, who also directed Rachel in 2020′s Shiva Baby.

Last year, Rachel appeared in HBO and The Weeknd‘s short-lived series The Idol and also starred in the A24 thriller-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, which was released in 2022.

It was also recently revealed that Rachel had joined the star-studded cast of the new movie SNL 1975.