'The Fablemans' Star Gabriel LaBelle Cast as Lorne Michaels in 'SNL 1975,' Additional Cast Members Revealed

Gabriel LaBelle has his next role booked!

On Friday (January 9), Deadline confirmed that The Fablemans star, 21, will star as Lorne Michaels in Sony’s SNL 1975 movie.

As the film’s title suggests, Lorne, 79, is best known for creating and producing Saturday Night Live.

According to the outlet, SNL 1975 will cover the moments leading up to the late night show’s first broadcast based on real-life accounts.

Additionally joining the cast are Bottoms star Rachel Sennott and Licorice Pizza actor Cooper Hoffman.

Rachel will play writer and actress Rosie Shuster, and Cooper is set to portray TV executive Dick Ebersol. SNL 1975 will be directed by Jason Reitman.

