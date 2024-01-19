Alan Ritchson Teases What to Expect in 'Reacher' Season 3

Alan Ritchson is talking Reacher season 3!

The Prime Video series, which debuted in 2022, just aired its second season. Based on the novels by Lee Childs, Reacher has garnered widespread praise for its action-packed adaptation of the books.

Alan, who plays Jack Reacher, recently spoke to Variety about his hopes for season 3.

Regarding the influx of new cast members, he remarked, “By the time people get to the end [of the season], they’re going to be saying, ‘Seasons 1 and 2 are so good, but where can he go from here?’”

Alan also hinted that many new faces will join Reacher season 3.

“How are we gonna get them in? We’ll have all the same problems all over again for season 3, I’m sure,” he said.

