Top Stories
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: 13 Actors Expected to Return, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: 13 Actors Expected to Return, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

Zayn Malik Makes Very Rare Public Appearance, Attends Kenzo Show During Paris Fashion Week

Zayn Malik Makes Very Rare Public Appearance, Attends Kenzo Show During Paris Fashion Week

Ashley Park's Boyfriend Paul Forman Says He's By Her Side 'No Matter What' Amid Medical Emergency

Ashley Park's Boyfriend Paul Forman Says He's By Her Side 'No Matter What' Amid Medical Emergency

Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics After Showing Off Tanning Bed in Her Office

Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics After Showing Off Tanning Bed in Her Office

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 10:15 pm

Alan Ritchson Teases What to Expect in 'Reacher' Season 3

Alan Ritchson Teases What to Expect in 'Reacher' Season 3

Alan Ritchson is talking Reacher season 3!

The Prime Video series, which debuted in 2022, just aired its second season. Based on the novels by Lee Childs, Reacher has garnered widespread praise for its action-packed adaptation of the books.

Alan, who plays Jack Reacher, recently spoke to Variety about his hopes for season 3.

Keep reading to find out more…

Regarding the influx of new cast members, he remarked, “By the time people get to the end [of the season], they’re going to be saying, ‘Seasons 1 and 2 are so good, but where can he go from here?’”

Alan also hinted that many new faces will join Reacher season 3.

“How are we gonna get them in? We’ll have all the same problems all over again for season 3, I’m sure,” he said.

If you missed it, Alan Ritchson revealed the unexpected way he got in shape for Reacher season 2!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Prime Video
Posted to: Alan Ritchson, Prime Video, Reacher, Television