Fri, 19 January 2024 at 9:38 pm

Director Joachim Ronning Confirms 'Tron 3' Has Begun Filming

Director Joachim Ronning Confirms 'Tron 3' Has Begun Filming

Production on Tron 3 is officially underway!

Starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Sarah Desjardins, the third installment of the Tron franchise is titled Tron: Ares.

While a release date is yet to be announced, director Joachim Rønning confirmed on Friday (January 19) that the movie has begun shooting.

Joachim took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of his director’s chair with the Tron logo printed on the back.

“WEEK 1 ON THE GRID🥏🥏🥏 #Tron,” he wrote in the caption.

Tron: Ares will be the first film in the series to release since 2010′s Tron: Legacy.

