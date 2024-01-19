Director Joachim Ronning Confirms 'Tron 3' Has Begun Filming

Production on Tron 3 is officially underway!

Starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Sarah Desjardins, the third installment of the Tron franchise is titled Tron: Ares.

While a release date is yet to be announced, director Joachim Rønning confirmed on Friday (January 19) that the movie has begun shooting.

Keep reading to find out more…

Joachim took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of his director’s chair with the Tron logo printed on the back.

“WEEK 1 ON THE GRID🥏🥏🥏 #Tron,” he wrote in the caption.

Tron: Ares will be the first film in the series to release since 2010′s Tron: Legacy.

If you missed it, find out why Jared Leto went viral at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!