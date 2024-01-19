Sofia Vergara Sued by Griselda Blanco's Family Ahead of Netflix Series Premiere

The family of Griselda Blanco is speaking out ahead of the premiere of Netflix’s Griselda series starring Sofia Vergara.

The limited series will debut on the streaming platform on January 25. Netflix’s official logline for the show reads: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization shows Griselda Blanco’s journey from Medellín to becoming ‘the Godmother’ of Miami’s drug empire.”

On Friday (January 19), news broke that Griselda‘s adult children, representing her estate, have taken legal action against Sofia, who served as an executive producer on the project, in an attempt to halt the series’ release.

Per ET, the lawsuit alleges Sofia and Netflix used Griselda and her family’s image and likeness without permission.

Griselda‘s son Michael claims that dating back to 2009, he had given interviews to various individuals with the intent of producing a show and a book based on himself and his mother.

He alleges that Netflix did not express interest in incorporating content from his interviews, yet the upcoming Griselda show relies on anecdotes and materials used without authorization or compensation.

This isn’t the first time a Netflix series based on real people and events has been the subject of controversy. In 2022, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was heavily criticized by the families of Jeffrey Dahmer‘s victims.