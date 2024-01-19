Top Stories
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: 13 Actors Expected to Return, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: 13 Actors Expected to Return, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

Zayn Malik Makes Very Rare Public Appearance, Attends Kenzo Show During Paris Fashion Week

Zayn Malik Makes Very Rare Public Appearance, Attends Kenzo Show During Paris Fashion Week

Ashley Park's Boyfriend Paul Forman Says He's By Her Side 'No Matter What' Amid Medical Emergency

Ashley Park's Boyfriend Paul Forman Says He's By Her Side 'No Matter What' Amid Medical Emergency

Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics After Showing Off Tanning Bed in Her Office

Kim Kardashian Responds to Critics After Showing Off Tanning Bed in Her Office

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 8:52 pm

Sofia Vergara Sued by Griselda Blanco's Family Ahead of Netflix Series Premiere

Sofia Vergara Sued by Griselda Blanco's Family Ahead of Netflix Series Premiere

The family of Griselda Blanco is speaking out ahead of the premiere of Netflix’s Griselda series starring Sofia Vergara.

The limited series will debut on the streaming platform on January 25. Netflix’s official logline for the show reads: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization shows Griselda Blanco’s journey from Medellín to becoming ‘the Godmother’ of Miami’s drug empire.”

On Friday (January 19), news broke that Griselda‘s adult children, representing her estate, have taken legal action against Sofia, who served as an executive producer on the project, in an attempt to halt the series’ release.

Keep reading to find out more…

Per ET, the lawsuit alleges Sofia and Netflix used Griselda and her family’s image and likeness without permission.

Griselda‘s son Michael claims that dating back to 2009, he had given interviews to various individuals with the intent of producing a show and a book based on himself and his mother.

He alleges that Netflix did not express interest in incorporating content from his interviews, yet the upcoming Griselda show relies on anecdotes and materials used without authorization or compensation.

This isn’t the first time a Netflix series based on real people and events has been the subject of controversy. In 2022, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was heavily criticized by the families of Jeffrey Dahmer‘s victims.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Griselda, Griselda Blanco, Netflix, Sofia Vergara, Television