Sophie Turner Asks Judge to Finalize Joe Jonas Divorce After Failed Settlement Talks

Sophie Turner wants her divorce from Joe Jonas to be over and she’s asking the judge to get involved to speed things up.

The couple announced their divorce in September 2023 and things quickly became contentious between them. Sophie wanted to bring the kids with her to England and Joe tried to block her from doing so, leading her to claim that he was illegally keeping the kids in the U.S.

Sophie dropped her legal claim that cited a child abduction law and she has been trying to work out custody issues privately with Joe. It appears those talks have failed.

“Apparently, those discussions broke down, so she’s asking the judge to hear the case and impose a court-ordered settlement,” TMZ reported.

Sophie has asked the court to “reactivate” the divorce proceedings. The former couple had a prenup so property issues are already settled and it appears they just need to work out the child custody dilemma.

Sophie and Joe share two daughters who were born in July 2020 and July 2022.

We have new photos of Sophie stepping out with her new boyfriend while Joe was just spotted kissing his new girlfriend in Sydney.