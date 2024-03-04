Sophie Turner & New Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Spotted Out Together in Paris

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson are stepping out in Paris!

The 28-year-old Game of Thrones star and the 29-year-old British aristocrat were spotted on Monday (March 4) out for a stroll. They made a stop at the Louis Vuitton store!

Sophie was later photographed heading back to her hotel wearing Peregrine‘s green jacket from their outing earlier in the day. After that, the actress returned after a dinner date with her new beau.

If you weren’t aware, Sophie started dating Peregrine around October 2023 amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Joe has just begun a new relationship!

On Sunday (March 3), Sophie and Peregrine were seen outside their hotel, and we have the photos!

