Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 6:53 pm

Rebecca Ferguson Joins Chris Pratt in Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller 'Mercy'

Rebecca Ferguson Joins Chris Pratt in Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller 'Mercy'

Rebecca Ferguson‘s next movie role is booked!

The 40-year-old actress is currently gracing the big screen in Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Two.

After Chris Pratt was confirmed to star in director Timur Bekmambetov upcoming sci-fi thriller Mercy back in January, Rebecca has been newly added to the cast!

Keep reading to find out more…

Rebecca will star opposite Chris in the film, which will be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, THR reported on Monday (March 4).

Per the outlet, the movie will begin production this spring.

In addition to Mercy, Rebecca‘s upcoming slate includes season 2 of Apple TV+’s Silo,

She also recently appeared in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, though isn’t likely to return in Mission: Impossible 8.

If you missed it, find out the story behind Rebecca Ferguson‘s stunning Dune: Part Two premiere outfit!
Photos: Getty Images
