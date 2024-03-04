Rebecca Ferguson Joins Chris Pratt in Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller 'Mercy'

Rebecca Ferguson‘s next movie role is booked!

The 40-year-old actress is currently gracing the big screen in Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Two.

After Chris Pratt was confirmed to star in director Timur Bekmambetov upcoming sci-fi thriller Mercy back in January, Rebecca has been newly added to the cast!

Rebecca will star opposite Chris in the film, which will be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, THR reported on Monday (March 4).

Per the outlet, the movie will begin production this spring.

In addition to Mercy, Rebecca‘s upcoming slate includes season 2 of Apple TV+’s Silo,

She also recently appeared in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, though isn’t likely to return in Mission: Impossible 8.

