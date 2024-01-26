Chris Pratt to Reunite With 'Wanted' Director On New Sci-Fi Thriller 'Mercy'

Chris Pratt will be working with a familiar face on one of his next movies!

The 44-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Mercy, which will reunite him with director Timur Bekmambetov, Deadline reports.

Chris and Timur previously worked together on the movie Wanted, which also starred Angelina Jolie, James McAvoy and Morgan Freeman.

Mercy will be “set in the near future when capital crime has increased” and “follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence.”

The upcoming movie was written by Marco van Belle and will be produced by Charles Roven, who recently got an Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer!

Amazon MGM Studios has also picked up the movie for distribution, which extends Chris‘ relationship with the studio, who produces his show The Terminal List.

“From the moment Chuck Roven brought us Mercy and we read Marco van Belle’s script, we knew the film was meant for the big screen,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, shared in a statement. “As our relationship with The Terminal List and The Tomorrow War’s Chris Pratt continues to extend across film, we can’t wait to watch him bring this action-packed story to life, guided by Chuck and the vision of director Timur Bekmambetov. We could not imagine a better star and filmmaking team to execute on and deliver what is sure to be a gripping thrill ride and look forward to audiences being able to experience it in theaters.”

“Amazon is the ideal partner for telling this crucial story about the future challenged by artificial intelligence and for engaging in this conversation with a wide audience,” Timur added. “I’m happy to reunite with Chris Pratt on this project, who, since the release of Wanted, has become one of the highest-grossing actors of our time. Collaborating with Chuck Roven will help us create an epic cinematic experience.”

Production is slated to begin this spring.

Speaking of, new details on the series’ second season were recently revealed, and yes, Chris will be reprising his role. Get the scoop here!