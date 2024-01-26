Joe Manganiello Steps Out with Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor Amid Ex Sofia Vergara's Comments About Their Split
The couple that works out together stays together, they say, and Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor have been spotted at the gym together several times!
The 47-year-old True Blood actor and the 33-year-old Winning Time actress were spotted going to the gym for a workout on Wednesday (January 24) in Venice, Calif.
Just a couple days earlier, Joe‘s ex-wife Sofia Vergara made some rare public comments about why they broke up.
Keep reading to find out more…
“Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” Sofia shared with Spanish newspaper El País. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”
“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” Sofia explained. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”
Joe has a new TV show airing very soon!