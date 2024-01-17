'Deal or No Deal Island' - 13 Contestants Revealed, Including 'Survivor' & 'Real Housewives' Fan-Favorite Players!

Deal or No Deal Island is coming!

The new immersive twist on Deal or No Deal is set to premiere on February 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET before moving to its regular timeslot at 10 p.m. ET on March 4 on NBC, and will be hosted by Joe Manganiello. All episodes will be available next-day on Peacock. It was also executive produced by Howie Mandel.

Contestants will be vying to get their hands on valuable briefcases hidden on the elusive Banker’s private island. In addition to the contestants, models Ben Crofchick and Kamari Love join the cast as the Banker’s Assistants – hired to keep a watchful eye on the valuable briefcases hidden throughout the island and assisting with the cases in each pivotal game of Deal or No Deal.

The 13 contestants include a reality TV legend from Survivor, and an original Deal or No Deal briefcase model and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

Click through to see the full cast…