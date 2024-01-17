Shocking 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Details Revealed, Including a Surprise Lizzie Hookup & More!

Fans are still hoping for the Lizzie McGuire reboot to happen!

Now, one of the writers on the canceled Disney+ revival is spilling some of the plot points that were to happen in the show.

One of the reasons the reboot was canceled was due to creative differences, where Disney thought the material was too adult, while creator Terri Minsky and star Hilary Duff wanted to properly portray an adult Lizzie in her 30s.

These new details, as revealed in a TikTok video by writer Jonathan Hurwitz, point to the adult themes that it would have tackled in the first few episodes.

Previously, Hilary revealed that the show would start out with Lizzie moving back home with her parents after finding out her soon-to-be fiancé cheated on her.

Now, Jonathan has revealed that Lizzie’s boyfriend cheated on her with her best friend, and confirmed she was going to have a gay roommate, who was loosely based on himself.

The first two episodes of the reboot were filmed, and while the third didn’t make it to filming, there was a script for it.

In a second video, Jonathan shared that Lizzie and her childhood best friend Gordo (Adam Lamberg) would have reunited in episode two, after texting occasionally for years, and he would reveal to her that he is happily engaged and has a baby on the way.

Jonathan also revealed how animated Lizzie would come in to play, with her fainting after getting the text from Ethan, then later she has a to-do list, and marks off Ethan Craft!

“I think she says something like, ‘Well, checked that box.’ Dramatic pause, ‘twice,’” Jonathan says.

