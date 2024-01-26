Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Explains 'Griselda' Transformation, Claps Back at Kelly Clarkson For Calling It 'Slight'

Sofia Vergara Explains 'Griselda' Transformation, Claps Back at Kelly Clarkson For Calling It 'Slight'

Bobby Berk Confirms Tan France Feud Rumors, Explains Why He's Exiting 'Queer Eye'

Bobby Berk Confirms Tan France Feud Rumors, Explains Why He's Exiting 'Queer Eye'

Lily Gladstone Reveals What Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio Texted Her After Oscars Nomination

Lily Gladstone Reveals What Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio Texted Her After Oscars Nomination

Kim Kardashian, Kylie &amp; Kris Jenner Heat Up Paris Fashion Week in Bold Outfits

Kim Kardashian, Kylie & Kris Jenner Heat Up Paris Fashion Week in Bold Outfits

Fri, 26 January 2024 at 2:14 am

Colman Domingo Announces Two Major Biopic Roles in Same Day, Right After His Oscar Nomination

Colman Domingo Announces Two Major Biopic Roles in Same Day, Right After His Oscar Nomination

It’s been a big day for Colman Domingo!

The 54-year-old actor, who just received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his work in Rustin, was announced to star in two exciting biopics, both on the same day.

The day began with news that Colman will be playing the role of Michael Jackson‘s father Joe Jackson in the upcoming biopic Michael. The project will star the late King of Pop’s actual nephew Jafaar Jackson.

A second project was announced just hours later!

Keep reading to find out more…

Colman will be starring as Nat King Cole in a movie musical about the legendary singer, according to Variety.

The actor will also be directing the project from a script he co-wrote. He said, “I’ve been working on it quietly for a few years. It’s something I’m looking forward to putting together with some great partners.”

Colman is also expected to return to his very popular HBO series!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Colman Domingo