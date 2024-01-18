'The Terminal List' Season 2 Is a Prequel, Chris Pratt & Taylor Kitsch to Reprise Roles!

When The Terminal List was renewed last year, not much was confirmed at the time…other than the show would be getting a second season.

Now, Amazon’s Prime Video has released some new information, confirming some exciting news about the second season!

Keep reading to find out more…

The Terminal List season 2 will actually be a prequel series titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf!

Production will begin sometime early this year on the new show, and two stars will definitely be returning for the new episodes!

Chris Pratt‘s James Reece and Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards will both be featured in the new series, Prime Video confirmed on X.

Stay tuned as we learn more!

Meanwhile, find out the huge amount of money Chris was paid to star in The Terminal List!