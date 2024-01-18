Top Stories
'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Thu, 18 January 2024 at 4:19 pm

'The Terminal List' Season 2 Is a Prequel, Chris Pratt & Taylor Kitsch to Reprise Roles!

'The Terminal List' Season 2 Is a Prequel, Chris Pratt & Taylor Kitsch to Reprise Roles!

When The Terminal List was renewed last year, not much was confirmed at the time…other than the show would be getting a second season.

Now, Amazon’s Prime Video has released some new information, confirming some exciting news about the second season!

The Terminal List season 2 will actually be a prequel series titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf!

Production will begin sometime early this year on the new show, and two stars will definitely be returning for the new episodes!

Chris Pratt‘s James Reece and Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards will both be featured in the new series, Prime Video confirmed on X.

Stay tuned as we learn more!

Photos: MGM/Amazon
