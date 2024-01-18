Top Stories
'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer &amp; More Revealed!

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later

Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Thu, 18 January 2024 at 4:14 pm

14 Disney Channel Stars are Parents, Including 1 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Actor

The Disney Channel has been the home of so many child stars over the years, especially in the early aughts. And now many of those young actors are all grown up and having children of their own!

Actors such as Ashley Tisdale and Joe Jonas got their start on the network, became household names and then became parents.

Believe it or not, they are only two of 14 Disney Channel stars who have followed a similar path of the years. We rounded them all up, including one superstar who just shared some very exciting baby news.

Following some very exciting news about Wizards of Waverly Place, we can also tell you that one actor from the franchise is also on this list!

Scroll through the slideshow to see all 14 Disney Channel stars who have become proud parents over the years…

