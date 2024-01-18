Lana Del Rey Stars in SKIMS Valentine's Day Campaign, Talks the Holiday & Kim Kardashian

Lana Del Rey has love and fashion on the brain!

On Thursday (January 17), the 37-year-old “Young and Beautiful” hitmaker unveiled a Valentine’s Day-themed campaign that she shot for Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line.

Shot by Nadia Lee Cohen, the romantic and whimsical photos hit all the right notes.

Lana opened up about the campaign, Kim and Valentine’s Day in a Vogue interview highlighting the collaboration.

“I love Kim, and I love her family,” Lana said about her appreciation for the mogul and reality star.

As for how the collaboration came about, Lana explained that she reached out to a mutual friend to try and get a hold on a dress from Kim‘s Swarovski-studded SKIMS collection. Simultaneously, another friend touched base to set up the photoshoot.

“So it all happened at the exact same minute, which I took as a serendipitous sign. And I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ I didn’t really hesitate,” she said.

It didn’t hurt that Lana is a major fan of the brand.

“I do wear basics on most days; I like wearing the little rompers, or onesies with a big T-shirt. I’m always curious to see what they’re going to do; it’s an ever-evolving brand,” she said about Kim‘s mega-successful brand. “It started as kind of a niche brand, and I feel like it’s grown into a thing where now my sister and my best friend Margaret are wearing it.”

How does she feel about Valentine’s Day, which is a controversial holiday to some?

“I’m sentimental, so of course I’m going to love Valentine’s Day! It’s up there for me in terms of the holidays. I do what half of girls do, and buy themed tea towels from HomeGoods, and put a couple extra hearts in the kitchen while I’m making coffee just for fun—the way I would for Christmas or whatever,” she said, adding that it had “always been a happy day.”

Scroll through all the photos from Lana Del Rey’s SKIMS campaign in the gallery…