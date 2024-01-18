Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Connie Britton is speaking out about missing the 2023 Emmy Awards.

The Dear Edward and The White Lotus actress spoke out on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of what would have been her awards show dress with an explanation of why she was not there for the mini-American Horror Story reunion.

“Dear @dylan.mcdermott and #Rubberman, I am so sorry I had to miss joining you on Monday at the #Emmyawards for an @ahsfx reunion! Even though I was impregnated with the antichrist by at least one, if not both of you, I was truly looking forward to seeing you on that grand Emmy stage and reminiscing about those good old spooky days,” she wrote, referring to her American Horror Story: Murder House costar Dylan McDermott who appeared onstage instead with Emmys host Anthony Anderson inside the Rubber Man suit.

“Wanted to send along my ‘Emmy pictures’ since this is as far as I got before being alerted that, because of a snowstorm in NY, I had to hop the next plane in order to make it to work on time the next day. And while I’m at it, thanks to @kristinhilton, @lonavigi, and @katiebof for getting me all glammed up. I was definitely the most decked out person on my cross country flight that evening!” she continued.

“Congrats to all the nominees and winners! See ya next year! And #Rubberman…don’t be a stranger. Love, Connie.”

“You look gorgeous! #Rubberman sends his best!” Dylan wrote back in the comments.

