Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Sophie Turner has successfully made it easier for her and Joe Jonas to proceed with their divorce.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress asked a New York judge to dismiss the “wrongful retention” custody lawsuit she filed against her estranged husband in September 2023.

In the lawsuit, Sophie demanded that Joe return their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, to her custody. The lawsuit never progressed as they came to a temporary custody agreement shortly thereafter.

ET confirmed that her case was officially dismissed.

This is big news for the couple, as it cleared the way for them to proceed with their divorce in Florida. That is where Joe filed documents to end their relationship in September.

In them, he reported that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Although they were at odds at the time, the former couple has seemingly found common ground. They They worked out an agreement for the recent holidays, and both seem to have moved on with new relationships.

Joe has been linked to a model, and Sophie has been seen engaging in some PDA with a British aristocrat.