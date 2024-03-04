Joe Jonas & Stormi Bree Confirm Relationship With a Kiss While in Sydney

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree are definitely dating!

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers star and his 33-year-old girlfriend confirmed their relationship with a passionate kiss during a cozy outing together in Sydney, Australia.

The two were photographed sharing their sweet moment at the Bondi Bowling Club, marking their first public display of affection. Click here to see photos, via Page Six.

Joe was seen wearing a colorful soccer jersey and khaki shorts, while Bree wore a black dress paired with black boots and statement gold earrings.

Bree was also seen holding his hand and lightly placing her arm on his back. They seemed to be in high spirits, sharing laughter and smiles.

The couple has yet to make an official statement about their relationship status.

This budding romance follows Joe‘s divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage.

Bree, a model and former beauty queen, has a daughter named Gravity from her previous relationship with Lucky Blue Smith, while Joe shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine, with Sophie.

The two first sparked rumors when they were spotted traveling together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in January. Since then, they’ve been spotted enjoying various activities together, from spending time in Aspen to vacationing in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner just stepped out with her new boyfriend during Paris Fashion Week.