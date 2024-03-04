'Tracker' Renewed for Season 2 By CBS

Justin Hartley‘s new CBS TV show Tracker has scored an early season two renewal from the network.

The series stars Justin as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

Keep reading to find out more…

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement, “Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going. We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

CBS chose Tracker to debut in the timeslot right after the 2024 Super Bowl, which garnered 18.4 million viewers at the time.

The series is based on “The Never Game” by Jeffery Deaver.

If you don’t know, Justin‘s wife has a guest-starring role in episode six of the series!