Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (& This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 2:41 pm

Tish Cyrus & Husband Dominic Purcell Run Errands Amid Feud Rumors With Her Daughter Noah

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are keeping busy amid all of the headlines.

The married couple picked up some pastries from a local bakery while out running errands on Monday morning (March 4) in Burbank, Calif.

For their outing, Tish, 56, wore a gray hoodie and jeans with a light blue trucker hat while Dominic, 54, wore a navy blue windbreaker and black sweatpants.

The couple has been in the news a lot lately after multiple sources claimed that Dominic was “seeing” Tish‘s youngest daughter Noah Cyrus before Tish started “pursuing him.”

Keep reading to find out more…“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up. Tish knew he had been seeing Noah,” one source told People.

Noah, 24, was noticeably absent from Tish and Dominic‘s wedding in August 2023.

Sources also recently revealed if Miley Cyrus knew about the whole situation with Noah and Dominic.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell running errands…
