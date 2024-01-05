Joe Jonas Bundles Up for Dinner in Aspen Amid Stormi Bree Dating Rumors

Joe Jonas is staying warm while stepping out for the night.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer chatted with a friend as they walked to a restaurant for dinner on Thursday night (January 4) in Aspen, Colo.

For his dinner outing, Joe bundled up in a leather coat paired with a scarf and knit hat.

Joe‘s outing in Aspen comes shortly after he sparked new dating rumors when he was seen hanging out with model Stormi Bree.

Joe and Stormi, 33, were spotted flying out of Mexico together where it appears they rang in 2024 together.

He was also recently in London where he dropped his two daughters off with ex-wife Sophie Turner for the holidays.

