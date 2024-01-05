Oscar Pistorius Released From Prison 11 Years After Killing Girlfriend Reeve Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius is no longer in prison.

On Friday (January 5), the 37-year-old former Olympic sprinter was released from a South African prison on parole after serving nine years for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

In a statement to NBC News, the South African Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Oscar “is a parolee, effectively from 5 January 2024,” and “was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and is now at home.”

Back in 2017, Oscar was sentenced to 13 years and five months in 2017 for the murder of Reeva, 29, when he fired a gun four times through the bathroom door of his house in February 2013. He claimed that he had mistaken the model for an intruder, firing from inside the bathroom in self defense.

Following Oscar‘s release, Reeva‘s mother June Steenkamp released a statement via NBC News, “Now, almost 11 years later, the pain is still raw and real, and my dear late husband Barry and I have never been able to come to terms with Reeva’s death or the way she died.”

June continued, “There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back.”

Oscar, who was a Paralympic champ and earned the nickname “Blade Runner,” competed in the 4×400 meter relay and 400-meter semifinal at the 2012 London Olympics. At the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, he became the first double-leg amputee competitor, winning a silver and two gold medals.