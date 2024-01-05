Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2024 at 9:54 am

Jesse Plemons Snaps Candid Photos of Wife Kirsten Dunst While Arriving at Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are coordinating outfits on the red carpet.

The married couple posed for photos together while arriving at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards held on Thursday night (January 4) at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Calif.

While walking the red carpet, Jesse, 35, snapped some cute and candid photos of Kirsten, 41, with his own camera.

Other stars also seen arriving at the event included Eva Longoria and Jennifer Esposito.

During the event, Jesse and his Killers of the Flower Moon co-stars were honored with the Vanguard Award, which is “a group honor distinguishing a film’s cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project.”

Jesse and Kirsten will soon be sharing the screen together again in the upcoming thriller Civil War, which hits theaters on April 26 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Kirsten is wearing a Valentino dress and Anita Ko jewelry. Eva is wearing an Ashi Studio dress.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of the stars arriving at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
