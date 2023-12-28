A24's 'Civil War' Three Hour Runtime Rumor Debunked

A big rumor about A24′s upcoming film Civil War is being debunked.

If you don’t know, the film is from writer/director Alex Garland and stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jesse Plemons and Nick Offerman.

The film was said to have a run time of over 3 hours. It’s unclear how that rumor really got started, but IMDb reportedly listed the film of having a running time of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Keep reading to find out the real run time…

However, Variety confirmed the film is under two hours long at 109 minutes.

Here’s the logline of the film, from A24: An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razors edge.

We’ve embedded the trailer below to watch! You’ll be able to catch the film in theaters on April 26, 2024.

PS: Did you know two members of the cast are married!?