Chris Rock & Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose: new couple alert?

The 58-year-old comedian and the 40-year-old star sparked romance rumors after they were spotted out and about in New York City one day after Christmas (December 26).

The two were photographed smiling as they stepped out for a walk around the city before making their way back to the comedian’s apartment.

Chris was seen in black cargo pants, a blue-and-black plaid button down shirt a short wool coat, while she rocked a leather jacket over a grey-and-black sweat set.

Although the two didn’t showcase any PDA, fans are already speculating about the nature of their relationship.

Chris was married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 to 2016, then dated Sharon Carpenter. Amber was previously linked to Kanye West, Machine Gun Kelly, 21 Savage and had been married to Wiz Khalifa.

