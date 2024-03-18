Bill Hader & Ali Wong Are All Smiles During Outing in Brentwood

Bill Hader and Ali Wong are spending some time together!

The pair of Emmy-winning actors were spotted making a rare public appearance on Sunday (March 17) in Brentwood, Calif.

Bill and Ali shared smiles and laughs as they walked side-by-side down the street.

If you didn’t know, the Trainwreck actor and the BEEF star initially dated briefly in late 2022 before calling it quits. They rekindled their romance in April 2023.

The couple was most recently seen out for a breakfast date on February 28 in Los Angeles. See all the photos!

If you missed the news, Bill Hader was just cast in an upcoming Dr. Seuss movie!

Also, find out who is set to join the cast of BEEF season 2!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Bill Hader and Ali Wong out and about in Brentwood…