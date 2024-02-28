Top Stories
Rebecca Ferguson Recalls 'Idiot' Co-Star Who 'Screamed' at Her, Reveals 2 of Her A-List Co-Stars Who Are Safe From These Allegations

Wed, 28 February 2024 at 9:57 pm

Ali Wong & Boyfriend Bill Hader Keep Close on Morning Breakfast Date in Los Angeles

Ali Wong and Bill Hader are enjoying a quiet breakfast date.

The cute couple linked arms as they left Brentwood’s Farmshop after grabbing a bite to eat on Wednesday morning (February 28) in Los Angeles.

For their morning outing, Ali, 41, wore a long black coat over a red and white striped shirt paired with tan pants while Bill, 45, sported a black jacket and gray sweatpants.

The couple’s breakfast outing comes just days after Ali won awards at the 2024 SAG Awards and the 2024 Spirit Independent Awards for her role in Netflix’s BEEF!

It was also just recently revealed that a season two of the hit anthology series is in the works and four actors are being eyed to join the cast.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Ali Wong and Bill Hader on their breakfast date…
