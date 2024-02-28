Justin Timberlake Shares Big *NSYNC News While Teasing His New Album

Justin Timberlake‘s about to make *NSYNC fans very happy!

The 43-year-old “Can’t Stop the Feeling” hitmaker took to social media on Wednesday (February 28) to tease details about his new album Everything I Thought It Was. In the process, he seemingly confirmed that *NSYNC was making an appearance on the tracklist.

Taking to TikTok, Justin shared a new video reacting to a comment from a fan. The comment read: “Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise.” In his video, the singer pulls his sunglasses down before cheekily blinking twice at the camera.

The grown-up boy band reunited in the studio to drop a song called “Better Place” in September 2023. It was thirst first new single in 20 years and appeared on the soundtrack for Justin‘s movie Trolls Band Together.

He confirmed that he, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Lance Bass were working on more music together earlier this year.

