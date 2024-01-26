Justin Timberlake Announces New Album 'Everything I Thought I Was' & Reveals Dates for 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

Justin Timberlake‘s new era is off to a speedy start.

The 42-year-old artist dropped his new single “Selfish” on Thursday (January 26). That very same day, he confirmed that it would introduce his new album Everything I Thought It Was, out March 15.

He also announced plans to embark upon his first world tour in more than five years.

Head inside to learn more about Justin Timberlake’s new album and tour…

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Justin explained that he made Everything I Thought It Was over the course of four years and explained that it was a different process for him thanks to the pandemic and the birth of his second son with Jessica Biel.

Previously, he said, “I would just go in for a block of time and say, ‘This is what we made, and this is what it is.’”

How was this time different? “I was going back and forth. Two weeks writing, coming back for a month. And just doing what we call writer camps, where I would work with different songwriters, work with different producers. People that I’ve worked with before. People that I’ve never worked with before,” he explained.

The result of his years of hard work was the creation of nearly 100 songs.

“That’s not an exaggeration. I’m not saying that because it’s a nice number to say on television. We ended up with almost 100 songs,” Justin said, adding that he whittled it down to 18 that will appear on the final tracklist.

What does the album sound like? Jimmy Fallon said that it has a bit of everything.

“It’s fun, it’s dancey, it’s ballads. There’s surprises on there. It’s good. It’s a ‘whomp, whomp, whomp, whomp,’” he teased.

Fans will get to experience Justin‘s new album on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The first string of dates have been announced, and it kicks off in North America in late April 2024.

The hitmaker will take the show into Europe with dates coming soon.

Fans will be able to access tickets to the first shows starting on January 29 if they are part of Justin‘s fan club. There are also presale events for Verizon and Citi users. The general onsale begins on February 2.

Justin has even more planned, including being the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Check out a teaser for that to get more details!

Check out the dates for Justin Timberlake’s tour below…

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego*

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable