Fri, 26 January 2024 at 12:06 pm

Zac Efron Hires John Cena to Be His Fake Friend in 'Ricky Stanicky' Trailer - Watch Now!

Zac Efron Hires John Cena to Be His Fake Friend in 'Ricky Stanicky' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Zac Efron and John Cena‘s new movie has been released!

The two stars have teamed up for the raunchy new buddy comedy Ricky Stanicky from director Peter Farrelly.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator ‘Rock Hard’ Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.”

In a recent interview, Zac talked about wrestling nearly naked for his new movie The Iron Claw, which is out in theaters now.

Ricky Stanicky premieres globally on Prime Video on March 7.
