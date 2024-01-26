Justin Timberlake Threatens 'Sesame Street' Character In 'SNL' Promo with Dakota Johnson & Sarah Sherman - Watch Now!

The promos are here for this weekend’s upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live!

Dakota Johnson is serving as host, while Justin Timberlake will be the musical guest, and they were joined by cast member Sarah Sherman for their promo spots.

In one of the clips, things took a turn when Justin threated to beat up a Sesame Street character on behalf of Sarah, as Dakota consoled her.

After Dakota introduced herself and Justin as this week’s host and musical guest, Sarah responded with, “Whatever, I guess.”

Dakota asked what was wrong, and she replied, “Sorry, I’m just still sad about my Oscar snub.”

Confused, Justin asked what movie she was in.

“No, not that kind of Oscar snub. I asked Oscar the Grouch out, and he said, ‘Sorry, honey, I live in the trash. I don’t date it.”

As Dakota comforted Sarah, Justin started to storm off, saying, “Know what? Just tell me how to get to Sesame Street and I will beat his ass!”

The other promo clips include one where Sarah references Justin‘s hit single, “SexyBack,” and another where she interrupted Dakota‘s intro.

