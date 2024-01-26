Heidi Klum Sings! Model Drops 'Sunglasses At Night' Cover, Original Artist Shows His Support - Listen Now!

Heidi Klum just dropped a new cover of the 80s song “Sunglasses at Night“!

The 50-year-old model and AGT judge debuted her new dance track, which was produced by renowned DJ/producer Tiësto.

In addition, the new single will serve as the title track for the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Topmodel, which Heidi hosts and produces!

Keep reading to check out the song and find out more…

“I was thinking about the moment in the middle of the night at a party when you have been up way too late, your makeup has melted off, you are sweaty and cross-eyed, and all you crave is a pair of sunglasses,” Heidi shared in a statement. “This scene reminded me of the iconic 80s hit, Corey Hart’s Sunglasses at Night. I am beyond ecstatic that I was able to remix and re-record this track with my EDM hero Tiësto. What an honor!“

Tiësto shared, “Heidi is a great friend so naturally it was a lot of fun to work on this one together! We were hanging out when she shared her idea to remake the original 80’s hit and I wanted to help her on the production! I love how the track turned out and I’m super excited for her and this release.”

The song’s original artist, Corey Hart, is even showing his support and love for Heidi‘s cover of his song.

“Superstar Heidi Klum covering ‘Sunglasses At Night’ is like a seductive supernova dance explosion on the bright side of the moon!” he said in a statement.

He also shared a video on Instagram, writing, “Dear Heidi – And just like the rest of the world …I’ve got a crush on you too !! 💕Happy Release Day January 26 😎 Corey Hart”

Heidi commented, “You are soooo sweet. Thank you sooooooo much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😎 Thank you for letting me do a remix of your Song 🙏🏻❤️”

Check out Heidi’s “Sunglasses at Night” here…