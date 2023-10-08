Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Ever since the guys of *NSYNC got back together again at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, there have been rumors about the possibility of a true reunion.

Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone kept things going by dropping their new song “Better Place” last month. It marked the first new release from the iconic boy band in over two decades.

With the single to bop along to, now more than ever fans are clamoring for a chance to see the guys on the road again. A report even revealed that they could make so much money if they did embark on a reunion tour.

Is it a possibility? Joey weighed in on the idea during a recent interview and revealed one thing that would have to happen first.

Speaking to ET, Joey said that it felt like “the right time” to get back together in the studio to record “Better Time.”

“After that, who knows? It was one of those things like, let’s see what happens,” he continued.

He reiterated that they do not have anything set in stone at the moment. The men of *NSYNC are as unsure of what the future holds as their most dedicated fans.

“It’s almost like I took you out on a date, we’re gonna hang out a little, we don’t know if we’re actually gonna go out for the next date or just get married and kick it, we don’t know yet… Basically the five of us got together, we had dinner. We haven’t slept with each other yet, but you never know,” he joked, adding that he himself would “never say never” about touring again.

There’s one other thing that needs to happen: Their label has to approve.

“You’ve got to call Sony! Sony, RCA, we want a tour, we want an album, we want the stuff. The five of us can’t do much. We can just say, ‘Yes, we can try to,’” Joey told fans.

On the topic of a tour, even if something did get put in motion, fans should know that there appears to be a sizeable roadblock that would delay plans until after 2024.